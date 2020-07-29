ICYMI: Everyone wants a picture with Engin Altan’s Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistanis are obsessed with the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi and the show’s cast. The actor who plays the lead role, Engin Altan, and his co-star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan have won many fans all over the world.

When friends and relatives told Karachi-born Mustafa Hanif that he looked a lot like the actor who played Ertugrul, he didn’t believe them till he started watching the show. Then one day in Ramazan, he decided to go to Sea View and make a video of himself dressed as the show’s lead character. In the video, you can see a regal Hanif riding a white horse.

Within hours, social media was buzzing and calling him Pakistan’s Ertugrul.

Related: Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?

Now people recognise him on the street. “Due to social media this thing has become quite big,” he told Naya Din’s hosts, adding that people often approached him for selfies as well.

“They message me, a lot of people come over to my house or invite me over to their place…even my friends and family have put up our photos as their Facebook and WhatsApp statuses. They want to show, look this is my friend,” Hanif shared.



Related: Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?

Talking about the video that went viral, Hanif said he’d been thinking of making a video for a long time.

“Thinking about something and actually getting it done are two different things. So I thought let’s get done with it. I rented out the outfit and horse. I left home around Fajr. There was a cameraman with me too,” he added.

According to Hanif, his wife and son are enjoying his fame. He told Naya Din that he got married four years ago and his wife was a fan of the show.

“I saw the entire show in a month,” he said. “There is just a craze about it. I saw all five season in a go. I have studied the show…I noticed that we have similar facial expressions too.”