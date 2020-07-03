Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?

Photo: Instagram/@mehreenjabbarofficial

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar is feeling nostalgic. The Ramchand Pakistani director took to Instagram to share another throwback photo.

This time, Jabbar took fans back to 1996 when she was working on a telefilm called Farar. According to Jabbar, this is one of her favourites.

View this post on Instagram

Nostalgia time again. This is one of my favorites. Telefilm ‘Farar’ (1996). Written by Azra Babar. @therealmarinakhan @thesaniasaeed #humanawab @saeedhumayun #badarkhalil #telefilm #pakistan #pakistandrama #tv #tvfilm

A post shared by Mehreen Jabbar (@mehreenjabbarofficial) on Jul 2, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

Written by Azra Babar, Farar narrated the tale of three friends: budding photographer Amber (Huma Nawab), computer programmer and kathak dancer Tania (Sania Saeed) and Natasha (Marina Khan) who are looking for a way to navigate love and the city they live in, Karachi.

The telefilm also stars Humayun Saeed, Shabbir Jan, Badar Khalil, Jahan Ara Hai and Fasih ur Rehman. It was shown on PTV and Indus Vision. You can watch it here.

Marina Khan Mehreen Jabbar Sania Saeed
 
