Do you know how Haroon’s Mehbooba got made?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Did you know that Haroon’s hit single Mehbooba from his second album, Lagan, was shot in Cairo, Egypt?

According to the singer, he randomly found a production company online in Cairo and immediately booked his ticket to get there.

When he got there, he was told that he couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids as it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

View this post on Instagram

Who remembers this one? When I recorded this song I though wow I would love to shoot the video by the Pyramids. I randomly found a production company online in Cairo, immediately booked my ticket and just got on a plane and flew out there for 3 days. In the end they told me I couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; and that I should just shoot the video in Pakistan on a fake Egypt set. I was really devastated. The day I was leaving they asked me to play them the song. When they heard it they LOVED it. The lady producer said I love this song so much I will make it happen no matter. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia. I came back a couple of weeks later with the Pakistani film crew. Including directors Ahsen Rahim and Amena Khan. There were so many things that could have gone wrong but the stars aligned and this music video went on to be one of my solo biggest hits along with Dil Se Pakistan and Mehndi, and others Ay Jawan, Jadoo Ka Chiragh (with Awaz) #haroon #mehbooba #pakistanifashion #pakistanicelebrities #cairo #musicvideo #pakistan #pakistanisinger

A post shared by Haroon Official (@haroonworld) on Jul 18, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Related: Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa

“I was really devastated. The day I was leaving they asked me to play them the song. When they heard it they LOVED it,” he said. “The producer said I love this song so much I will make it happen no matter. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia.”

A few weeks later, he flew in with a Pakistani film crew, including directors Ahsen Rahim and Amena Khan.

“There were so many things that could have gone wrong but the stars aligned and this music video went on to be one of my solo biggest hits along with Dil Se Pakistan and Mehndi and others Ay Jawan, Jadoo Ka Chiragh (with Awaz),” he added.

Awaz haroon Mehbooba
 
