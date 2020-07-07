Do you know how Haroon’s Mehbooba got made?

Did you know that Haroon’s hit single Mehbooba from his second album, Lagan, was shot in Cairo, Egypt?

According to the singer, he randomly found a production company online in Cairo and immediately booked his ticket to get there.

When he got there, he was told that he couldn’t afford to shoot by the pyramids as it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I was really devastated. The day I was leaving they asked me to play them the song. When they heard it they LOVED it,” he said. “The producer said I love this song so much I will make it happen no matter. She called in a favour from her best friend who was married to the owner of the local Cairo production company that worked on the film Lawrence of Arabia.”

A few weeks later, he flew in with a Pakistani film crew, including directors Ahsen Rahim and Amena Khan.

“There were so many things that could have gone wrong but the stars aligned and this music video went on to be one of my solo biggest hits along with Dil Se Pakistan and Mehndi and others Ay Jawan, Jadoo Ka Chiragh (with Awaz),” he added.