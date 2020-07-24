Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Did you know Perveen Shakir topped her CSS in 1982?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Did you know the legendary Perveen Shakir cleared her CSS in 1982 by securing the second position? Later, she joined Pakistan Customs and was declared as the best probationary officer at CSA.

Born in 1952, Shakir started writing at an early age. She regularly contributed columns to newspapers and gave a distinctive feminine voice to Urdu literature. You can read more about her work here.

According to the Pakistan Customs Service Officers Association, in 1986, she was delegated as the second secretary, FBR in Islamabad. “Her first book, Khushbu, was granted the Adamjee Award in 1976. She was granted the Pride of Performance, one of Pakistan’s most noteworthy respects in 1976,” read a tweet. “The period from 1976 to 1994 reflects the unprecedented work of Perveen Shakir in the public sector as a civil servant and as a poetess.”

Related: Remembering Urdu poet Parveen Shakir on her 25th death anniversary

Shakir broke the male-dominated mould of the time by being the first poet to use the Urdu word larki (girl) in her work.

An exceptionally accomplished student, Shakir was awarded a Master’s Degree in English Literature, Linguistics, Bank Management, a PhD in Bank Administration, as well as a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard.

Related: Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir

Throughout her decorated career, Shakir continued to publish books of her poetry, including Sad-barg (Marsh Marigold), Khud Kalami (Talking To Oneself), Inkaar (Denial), Kaf-e-Aina (The Mirror’s Edge), and Mah-e-Tamaam (Full Moon), as referenced in the Doodle art.

The Parveen Shakir Trust was set up in 1994. The trust holds the Parveen Shakir Urdu Literature Festival, which aims to foster the next generation of Urdu literary figures.

Perveen Shakir
 
