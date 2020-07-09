Did you know Mohammad Rafi met Muhammad Ali in 1979?

Back in 1979 two legends, Bollywood playback singer Mohammad Rafi and boxing champ Muhammad Ali met in the United States of America and posed for this photograph together.

Daak: Postcards from the Attic narrated a story told by Rafi’s son Shahid. Mohammed Rafi was touring America in 1979 when he met the boxer Muhammad Ali. They decided to take a picture, planned by Ali. Ali said: “You punch me on the face and I will punch you back”. And they laughed about it.

The American boxing legend posed for a similar photograph with Pakistan’s Sultan Rahi when the two met in Lahore in the late 1980s.