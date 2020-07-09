Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Did you know Mohammad Rafi met Muhammad Ali in 1979?

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
Did you know Mohammad Rafi met Muhammad Ali in 1979?

Photo: Twitter

Back in 1979 two legends, Bollywood playback singer Mohammad Rafi and boxing champ Muhammad Ali met in the United States of America and posed for this photograph together.

Daak: Postcards from the Attic  narrated a story told by Rafi’s son Shahid. Mohammed Rafi was touring America in 1979 when he met the boxer Muhammad Ali. They decided to take a picture, planned by Ali. Ali said: “You punch me on the face and I will punch you back”. And they laughed about it.

The American boxing legend posed for a similar photograph with Pakistan’s Sultan Rahi when the two met in Lahore in the late 1980s.

