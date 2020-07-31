Churails trailer gives Pakistan the heroines it deserves

Is your husband cheating on you? Do you need any help? Then call the Churails and rest assured. Asim Abbasi’s second project, a web series, Churail’s trailer is out and its finally gives us the heroines we deserve.

From the opening scene to the last bit of the trailer, one thing is confirmed that it’s a job done well. Churail’s trailer tops the expectation and we can’t wait for it be aired.

Taking people on a rollercoaster ride, the Churail’s trailer narrates the story of four self-proclaimed Churails who come together to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city’s elite.

The Churails are strong, independent-minded women and as their operations expand, they become saviors women abused, harassed and mistreated by their husbands.

Related: Upcoming web-series Churails is coming for the patriarchy

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

Directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker of Cake The Film, Asim Abbasi, Churails brings together a talented cast led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

The 10-part show, consisting of 55-minute episodes, can be streamed August 11 onwards. All episodes will be available at the same time, enabling binge-watching.

Churails is the first Pakistan-made original series for the Indian streaming platform Zee5 Global. It will play on Zee5’s Zindagi world cinema strand.

ZEE5 and Zindagi have also released the posters of the web series on their social media handles, giving the audience a glimpse into the world of Churails.