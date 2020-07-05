Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction tops Netflix’s most popular list

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
Photo: Netflix

Netflix has more than 182 million subscribers and doesn’t really share how many people are watching their original series and movies.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the streaming giant did share that Chris Hemsworth’s action-thriller Extraction, Sandra Bullock’s dystopian thriller Birdbox and Spenser Confidential topped the most popular list.

With 99 million views, Extraction, delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks, according to the company. Birdbox had 89 million views and Spencer Confidential has 85 million views.

Related: Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows

“The list provides the clearest picture yet of what types of movies are most popular on Netflix, which has historically been secretive about viewership,” said Bloomberg. “Netflix only recently began to release handpicked data, often disclosed in quarterly financial results, and this is the first time Netflix has released a list of its 10 most popular original movies.”

The list also includes 6 Underground (83 million), Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (64 million), Triple Frontier (63 million), The Wrong Missy (59 million), The Platform (56 million) and The Perfect Date (48 million).

