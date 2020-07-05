Catch Anmol Baloch, Shahbaz Shigri in Qurbatain

Have you had the chance to catch actors Anmol Baloch, Shahbaz Shigri and Komal Meer in Hum TV’s Qurbatain? We’re four episodes in and the plot of full of romance and a thirst for freedom.

Directed by Kamran Akbar and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, the drama stars Shigri and Anmol in lead roles. Written by Rizwan Ahmed, it narrates the tales of two friends from different classes who face the test of time. You can read more about the show here.

According to Anmol, her character is very different from the ones she has portrayed in the past.

She has been making her mark in the industry and turning heads in popular dramas like Aik Larki Aam Si, Deewar-e-Shab, and Sazza-e-Ishq.

“My role is of a young woman who aspires to be someone big in life and seeks freedom to accomplish her dreams,” she said. “I love doing varied characters and will continue seeking scripts that offer me diverse avatars.”