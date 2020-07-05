Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Catch Anmol Baloch, Shahbaz Shigri in Qurbatain

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Catch Anmol Baloch, Shahbaz Shigri in Qurbatain

Photo: Mind Map Communications

Have you had the chance to catch actors Anmol Baloch, Shahbaz Shigri and Komal Meer in Hum TV’s Qurbatain? We’re four episodes in and the plot of full of romance and a thirst for freedom.

Directed by Kamran Akbar and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, the drama stars Shigri and Anmol in lead roles. Written by Rizwan Ahmed, it narrates the tales of two friends from different classes who face the test of time. You can read more about the show here.

View this post on Instagram

Watch this space for more updates on this ‼️ HUM TV brings #Qurbatain with #AnmolBaloch #ShahbazShigri and #KomalMeer only on #HUMTV ❤️ @humtvpakistanofficial

A post shared by Anmol baloch (@anmol_baloxh) on Jun 23, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

According to Anmol, her character is very different from the ones she has portrayed in the past.

She has been making her mark in the industry and turning heads in popular dramas like Aik Larki Aam Si, Deewar-e-Shab, and Sazza-e-Ishq.

“My role is of a young woman who aspires to be someone big in life and seeks freedom to accomplish her dreams,” she said. “I love doing varied characters and will continue seeking scripts that offer me diverse avatars.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anmol Baloch Qurbatain Shahbaz Shigri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Hadiqa Kiani's song on Kashmir's martyrs back on YouTube
Hadiqa Kiani’s song on Kashmir’s martyrs back on YouTube
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain's latest opinion
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain’s latest opinion
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Bollywood star Nawazuddin's wife accuses him of infidelity
Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.