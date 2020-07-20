Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone, Prabhas to star together in untitled project

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone will be starring opposite Telugu film star Prabhas in an upcoming untitled project.

According to Variety, the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil-language project hails from outside the Bollywood mainstream. “But it brings together Prabhas, the reigning king of Telugu-language, or Tollywood, regional cinema, and Padukone as a model turned actress who is now regarded as Bollywood’s leading lady”.

The film is being produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies and will be released in time to commemorate the outfit’s 50th anniversary in 2022. It will be directed by Mahanati’s director Nag Ashwin.