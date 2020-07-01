Bollywood stars pay tribute to comedian Jagdeep

Bollywood actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away at 81, on Wednesday night.

He was born on March 29, 1939 in Datia, Central Provinces, British India as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.

He made a name for himself by providing comic relief in Bollywood hits such as Apna Desh (1972), Sholay (1975) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

Tributes poured in on social media from Jagdeep’s co-star and colleagues.

Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car ‘Austin’ from him. I had the privilege of working — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 9, 2020

#Jagdeep Ji May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🙏 — Karan Deol (@aapkakarandeol) July 8, 2020

Thank you #Jagdeep sahab for enriching our lives with laughter and happiness that will be cherished for a lifetime. Rest In peace Sir. Deepest Condolences to the family, friends and millions of his fans(just like me). pic.twitter.com/jyrKFHq9Hw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 9, 2020

Deepest Condolences on the demise of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey Saheb #Jagdeep Ji. Blessed to have walked few steps with this great soul in his 400 films long journey. Always marvelled at his impeccable comic timing & versatility. His place in our hearts is forever. RIP Sir. pic.twitter.com/F6lJflfmBn — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you…May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace #Jagdeep saab .. thank you for all the entertainment 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S4uTY8kyyp — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 8, 2020