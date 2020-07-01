Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Bollywood stars pay tribute to comedian Jagdeep

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood stars pay tribute to comedian Jagdeep

Photo: File

Bollywood actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away at 81, on Wednesday night.

He was born on March 29, 1939 in Datia, Central Provinces, British India as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.

He made a name for himself by providing comic relief in Bollywood hits such as Apna Desh (1972), Sholay (1975) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). 

Tributes poured in on social media from Jagdeep’s co-star and colleagues.  

