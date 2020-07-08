Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra says it’s not easy for us

Posted: Jul 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra says it’s not easy for us

Photo: File

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra says that being an actor is not easy. According to the actor: It’s a misconception that it’s all easy for us. There is no time off.”

He said this while speaking to BBC Asian Network about the reality of being in Bollywood and how much work it takes to look the way he does.

View this post on Instagram

@sidmalhotra tells @iharoonrashid about the reality of being a Bollywood star and how much work it takes to look the way he does. Watch the full interview on our YouTube channel now! #sidharthmalhotra #bollywooduncovered #bollywood #podcast #marjaavaan #ekvillain #kapoorandsons #studentoftheyear

A post shared by BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) on Jul 8, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

“We are under restrictions of a character. Especially in our generation at least, I would say, all of us are so conscious of looking the part that we are constantly just restricted in our diet and working,” he told BBC’s Haroon Rashid.

Malhotra made his debut in 2012 in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year starring opposite Alia Bhatt. He became an instant heartthrob and is trying to break that image

“People thinks it’s so easy for us, we have these massive teams behind us…our job doesn’t end when we go back home,” he said. “We’re in a profession where we take our jobs back home because even though we’re not performing, but we’re either preparing, we’re either on a diet, we have to follow, a regime. So there is not time off.

