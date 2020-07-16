Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has revealed more details about their troubled marriage in a new interview.

Days after the actor’s wife sent him a legal notice seeking a divorce and his niece made shocking allegations against the actor and his brother, Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjana Kishore Pandey opened up about her decade-long marriage with Siddiqui. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she accused the actor of cheating, money laundering and infidelity.

Anjana alleged that Nawaz used to bring other women over when she was expecting their first child. She revealed that he used to do same when they were dating.

“I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else,” said Aaliya. She added that they used to fight a lot before and after they got married as well.

“When I was pregnant, I had to drive myself for check-ups. When my labour pains started, Nawaz and his parents were there but when I was in pain, my husband was not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on the phone. I knew everything because there used to be an itemised statement of phone bills,” said she.

She claimed that when she returned home with their first child, her husband had other women staying over in her absence.

“These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting,” she said.

So far, the actor has not responded to the allegations made by his wife.

Aaliya filed for divorce on May 6, and Nawaz’s lawyer has said that the actor responded on May 15.



Earlier, Nawaz’s lawyer, Adnan Sheikh, said that the actor had responded to the divorce filing well within the time limit. The lawyer said that Aaliya had constructed a ‘slander campaign’ in the media against the actor.

Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two children together.