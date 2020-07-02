Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shares her morning routine with fans

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma just shared her morning routine with her fans and followers on Instagram.

According to the PK and Sultan star, she starts her day with the ritual of oil pulling in the company of her dog Dude.

What is oil pulling? According to Sharma, this is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as “kavala” or “gandusha”, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out.

She explained that this was excellent for dental hygiene and health as it also draws out toxins in the body. “As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this,” she wrote in her post. “Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too.”