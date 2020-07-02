Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shares her morning routine with fans

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shares her morning routine with fans

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma just shared her morning routine with her fans and followers on Instagram.

According to the PK and Sultan star, she starts her day with the ritual of oil pulling in the company of her dog Dude.

View this post on Instagram

My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude 🐶! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as “kavala” or “gandusha” , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this 😊 Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too🤗

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 15, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

What is oil pulling? According to Sharma, this is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as “kavala” or “gandusha”, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out.

She explained that this was excellent for dental hygiene and health as it also draws out toxins in the body. “As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this,” she wrote in her post. “Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too.”

Tell us what you think:

