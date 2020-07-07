Bilal Maqsood shares throwback shot with Bollywood’s John Abraham

Bilal Maqsood of the band Strings just shared a throwback photo with Bollywood superstar John Abraham.

Taking to Instagram, the singer and musician, said: “From the archives. @stringsonline and @thejohnabraham fun times! #goodoldindia”

Earlier, Maqsood shared a throwback from 2006 with John’s Zinda co-star Sanjay Dutt. According to Bilal, the photos were taken while they were on tour for the promotion of Dutt and John Abraham’s film Zinda.

The neo-noir action thriller was written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly also starred in the film. The film narrates the story of a man who is released from prison after 14 years and goes on a mission to look for people who wronged him.

Strings sang the OST for the film. Yeh Meri Kahani featured Dutt and John with the band in a simple black and white video.