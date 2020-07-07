Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Bilal Maqsood shares throwback shot with Bollywood’s John Abraham

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilal Maqsood shares throwback shot with Bollywood’s John Abraham

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of the band Strings just shared a throwback photo with Bollywood superstar John Abraham.

Taking to Instagram, the singer and musician, said: “From the archives. @stringsonline and @thejohnabraham fun times! #goodoldindia

View this post on Instagram

From the archives. @stringsonline and @thejohnabraham fun times! #goodoldindia

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Earlier, Maqsood shared a throwback from 2006 with John’s Zinda co-star Sanjay Dutt. According to Bilal, the photos were taken while they were on tour for the promotion of Dutt and John Abraham’s film Zinda.

The neo-noir action thriller was written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly also starred in the film. The film narrates the story of a man who is released from prison after 14 years and goes on a mission to look for people who wronged him.

Strings sang the OST for the film. Yeh Meri Kahani featured Dutt and John with the band in a simple black and white video.

