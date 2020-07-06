Bilal Maqsood shares three decades of Strings

Bilal Maqsood of Strings has been keeping fans up-to-date with his music, hilarious live sessions with his dad aka the legendary Anwar Maqsood, his art and digging through the photo archives.

On Wednesday, the musician shared two photographs on Instagram to show 30 years of Strings.

In the caption, he wrote: “Two pictures 30 years apart!” In both photos, fans can see Bilal and Faisal Kapadia performing for a live concert.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. The singer shared his experience: how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.