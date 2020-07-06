Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Maqsood shares three decades of Strings

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilal Maqsood shares three decades of Strings

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of Strings has been keeping fans up-to-date with his music, hilarious live sessions with his dad aka the legendary Anwar Maqsood, his art and digging through the photo archives.

On Wednesday, the musician shared two photographs on Instagram to show 30 years of Strings.

Related: Bilal Maqsood is working on a new song

In the caption, he wrote: “Two pictures 30 years apart!” In both photos, fans can see Bilal and Faisal Kapadia performing for a live concert.

Related: Here’s a photo of Strings working on their first album

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. The singer shared his experience: how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bilal maqsood Pakistani pop Strings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Hadiqa Kiani's song on Kashmir's martyrs back on YouTube
Hadiqa Kiani’s song on Kashmir’s martyrs back on YouTube
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Bollywood star Nawazuddin's wife accuses him of infidelity
Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.