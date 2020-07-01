Bilal Maqsood shares his artwork with fans

Like father, like son, Bilal Maqsood just wowed fans with a series of paintings on Instagram.

In a post on the photo and video sharing platform, Bilal said: “Sharing some of my paintings from the ‘crow series’ with you all. Feeling an urge to go back to painting for a while.”

Bilal’s dad, satirist and playwright Anwar Maqsood is a great artist and used to run an art gallery in the Homi Katrak Chambers.

In an Instagram live session, the father-son duo discussed Anwar’s art.

If he had to choose between painting and writing, Anwar said that he couldn’t because painting and writing had chosen him not the other way round.



“A friend of mine who writes and paints as well, he once came to me to ask what he should continue with. I told him to write, he asked me if I had read anything by him and I said no, I’ve only seen your paintings,” said Maqsood sr.