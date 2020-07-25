Ayyan Ali shares BTS shots from her new album

Model and singer Ayyan Ali just shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her album’s cover shoot on Instagram.

She teased fans with a teaser on Instagram and said: “Guys what’s up behind the scene video from the cover shoot of my album Nothing Like Everything.” According to Ali, her album will be out next month.

Earlier, the Pakistani supermodel who was arrested in a money laundering case earlier, announced that she will be releasing seven soundtracks in two weeks.

Ali returned to social media earlier this year after a break that lasted a year to announce that her song Earthquake, which she released five years ago, was still doing well.

Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015, at the Islamabad airport while attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.

Last year, a customs court declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali which means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.