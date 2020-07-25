Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ayyan Ali shares BTS shots from her new album

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Model and singer Ayyan Ali just shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her album’s cover shoot on Instagram.

She teased fans with a teaser on Instagram and said: “Guys what’s up behind the scene video from the cover shoot of my album Nothing Like Everything.” According to Ali, her album will be out next month.

Guys what’s up 🙂 behind the scene video from the cover shoot of my album “Nothing Like Everything” #ComingSoon #August2020

Earlier, the Pakistani supermodel who was arrested in a money laundering case earlier, announced that she will be releasing seven soundtracks in two weeks.

Ali returned to social media earlier this year after a break that lasted a year to announce that her song Earthquake, which she released five years ago, was still doing well.

Related: Ayyan Ali returns to Twitter after a year’s hiatus

Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015, at the Islamabad airport while attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.

Last year, a customs court declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali which means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
