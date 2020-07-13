Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks

Pakistani supermodel Ayyan Ali, who was arrested in a money laundering case earlier, just announced that she will be releasing music for her fans.

The model took to her official Twitter account and said that she was back and will be releasing seven soundtracks in two weeks.

Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo 🥰 I just wanna make sure they sound awsome🔥So u all can enjoy my hard work that I m putting out after 5 years☺️Guys all 7 songs will be released in about one week or max two weeks time span👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/ClgfTjZ0Qn — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) July 10, 2020

Ali returned to social media earlier this year after a break that lasted a year to announce that her song Earthquake, which she released five years ago, was still doing well.

Related: Ayyan Ali returns to Twitter after a year’s hiatus

Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015, at the Islamabad airport while attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.

Last year, a customs court declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali which means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.