Asim Azhar to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ on Thursday

Singer Asim Azhar is all set to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ tomorrow (Thursday).

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the singer shared a teaser of his upcoming single Soneya with lyrics.

The song’s lyrics were completed by Dil Ruba star Hania Aamir in the comments.

Earlier, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer turned to social media and shared that he was somebody who was driven by his art. “I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

He tweeted, “As I mentioned, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’.”

As I mentioned, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’ – releasing 23 JULY 2020, hope you like it. x



He also shared that the response to his latest track, Tum Tum, had been overwhelming and it was still trending on Youtube at #1.