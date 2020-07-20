Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asim Azhar to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ on Thursday

Photo: Coke Studio

Singer Asim Azhar is all set to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ tomorrow (Thursday).

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the singer shared a teaser of his upcoming single Soneya with lyrics.

The song’s lyrics were completed by Dil Ruba star Hania Aamir in the comments.

Related: Asim Azhar talks about his career, Hania Aamir

Earlier, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer turned to social media and shared that he was somebody who was driven by his art. “I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

He tweeted, “As I mentioned, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’.”

He also shared that the response to his latest track, Tum Tum, had been overwhelming and it was still trending on Youtube at #1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar Hania Aamir Soneya
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Hadiqa Kiani's song on Kashmir's martyrs back on YouTube
Hadiqa Kiani’s song on Kashmir’s martyrs back on YouTube
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Bollywood star Nawazuddin's wife accuses him of infidelity
Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.