Asim Azhar believes he is trending for the right reason

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar’s new song Soneya has received an overwhelming response after being released on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar said finally, he trending for the right reasons. Earlier he was trending when Hania Aamir revealed that she was not dating him

Related: Hania Aamir is not dating Asim Azhar

Hours after the singer dropped his new single, Azhar said, “Feels so good to be about what I am. My music. Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya! The song reached 100k in just an hour after the release.”

Related: Asim Azhar to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, he took to Twitter and announced the release of his song.

Soneya is written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Asim himself. The song was also trending on YouTube. His other track, Tum Tum, also received an overwhelming response and it was trending on Youtube at #1 for a while.

Tell us what you think:

