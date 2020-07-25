Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer Asim Azhar has been in the news for a while now. Not only did he release two back to back singles, but everyone has been talking about his relationship with Dil Ruba’s star Hania Aamir.

His latest track, Soneya, has received an overwhelming response after being released on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Azhar said that he was finally trending for the right reasons.

Related: Hania Aamir is not dating Asim Azhar

On Saturday, Asim decided to address the rumours once again. Taking to Twitter he retweeted a tweet from Hania and said: “The worlds been very eager to know why I’ve put you in special thanks. Haha. Still remember the first time you heard it. and all the changes you’d make me do! Aaaah. So happy you like it.”

Related: Asim Azhar to drop his new single ‘Soneya’ on Thursday

Soneya is written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Asim himself. The song was also trending on YouTube. His other track, Tum Tum, also received an overwhelming response and it was trending on
Youtube at #1 for a while.

Tell us what you think:

