Thursday, July 2, 2020
Entertainment

Armeena Khan shares a page from her COVID-19 diary

Posted: Jul 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Armeena Khan shares a page from her COVID-19 diary

Photo: File

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan just shared a page and selfie from her COVID-19 diaries.

“No better way to sum this time up,” said the Janan star in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Covid-19 diaries. 🤷🏻‍♀️ No better way to sum this time up.

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

She recently shared a throwback photo on the social media website too.

View this post on Instagram

Sun-kissed 😍😍

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

Armeena Khan
 
