Are you ready for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new single

If you’re a fan of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, there is some good news for you. The singer is coming out with a new track on July 30.

Taking to Instagram, Rahat shared that his new single Gham-e-Ashiqui produced by Salman Ahmed and music by Kamran Akhtar will be out by the end of the month.

Earlier, Khan posted a clip on Instagram asking fans to guess the name of his upcoming song.

Gham-e-Ashiqui Tera Shukriya is a poem by the late Parveen Shakir. You can read her work here.

You can also watch a recitation of the poem here.

Born in 1952, Shakir started writing at an early age. She regularly contributed columns to newspapers and gave a distinctive feminine voice to Urdu literature. Shakir broke the male-dominated mould of the time by being the first poet to use the Urdu word larki (girl) in her work.

An exceptionally accomplished student, Shakir was awarded a Master’s Degree in English Literature, Linguistics, Bank Management, a PhD in Bank Administration, as well as a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard.