Amitabh Bachchan seeks ‘help from God’ to fight coronavirus

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has asked God to help him fight the coronavirus so that he can once again experience the love and support of his fans. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for around two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Bachchan shared an old photo of himself addressing a huge crowd in front of his residence and wrote, “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God! [sic]”

He is currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital along with his actor son Abhishek, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Thursday, there were several news reports that stated that the 77-year-old actor tested negative for COVID-19. However, the actor called the reports “incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie,” in his tweet.

He has been actively been sharing updates and posts on social media. The actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern in multiple posts. He shared a separate post, thanking medical staff and healthcare workers.