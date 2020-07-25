Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan seeks ‘help from God’ to fight coronavirus

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Amitabh Bachchan seeks 'help from God' to fight coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has asked God to help him fight the coronavirus so that he can once again experience the love and support of his fans. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for around two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. 

Bachchan shared an old photo of himself addressing a huge crowd in front of his residence and wrote, “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God! [sic]”

Related: Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test

He is currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital along with his actor son Abhishek, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Thursday, there were several news reports that stated that the 77-year-old actor tested negative for COVID-19. However, the actor called the reports “incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie,” in his tweet.

He has been actively been sharing updates and posts on social media. The actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern in multiple posts. He shared a separate post, thanking medical staff and healthcare workers.

Amitabh Bachchan
 
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
 
 
 
 
 
