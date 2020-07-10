Amazon to turn NYT’s ‘Jungle Prince of Delhi’ into series

Amazon is getting into business with The New York Times. According to Deadline, the Studios has won exclusive rights to develop Times writer Ellen Barry’s story and podcast The Jungle Prince of Delhi into a TV series.

Filmmaker Mira Nair is attached to direct and executive produce the series. Nair is an Academy Award nominated director best known for films including Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala and Monsoon Wedding. Barry and Caitlin Roper, the head of scripted entertainment at The New York Times, are also executive producing.

Pulitzer Prize winner Barry’s story, published in November, chronicles the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats living in a ruined palace in the Indian capital claiming to be the heirs to a fallen kingdom. The potential series will tell the personal story of the displaced family, set against the backdrop of Partition.

It was brought together by Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone and Kate Fenske from Sister, Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff from Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Christina Lurie and Ellen Barry and Caitlin Roper.

The story was also turned into a three-part audio series for The New York Times podcast The Daily and was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist.