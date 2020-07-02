Alia, Hrithik invited to be a part of Oscars Academy

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are among the 819 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The list acknowledged Alia Bhatt for her performances in the films Gully Boy, which was India’s official entry for the 2020 Academy Awards and Raazi, while Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar were listed as Hrithik Roshan’s prominent works. Neeta Lulla’s work in Jodhaa Akbar and Devdas also fetched her an invite.

Other prominent Indian names to receive invitations are of casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai.

As members, these artists will get to vote across categories at the Academy Awards. While usually these prestigious awards take place in February every year, but due to the pandemic, the organisers have already shifted their date and the scheduled date as of now is April 25, 2021.

Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members. #WeAreTheAcademy https://t.co/jRJWPQYH1Y — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 30, 2020

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has over 9,000 members, and has been pushing for diversity and wider representation over the past few years.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” Academy President David Rubin said.

The 2020 batch also boasts of major Hollywood names like Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Constance Wu, Zazie Beetz, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas, Adele Haenel, Thomasin McKenzie, Olivia Wilde and others.

The stars of multiple Oscar-winning South Korean movie Parasite—Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Lee Jung-Eun—have also been invited to join the Academy.

In 2019, the organisation had invited 842 new members which included Indian names such as filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and veteran actor Anupam Kher.