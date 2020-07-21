Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Ali Zafar shares deleted scene from Teefa in Trouble

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ali Zafar shares deleted scene from Teefa in Trouble

Photo: Instagram

On the second anniversary of the hit film Teefa in Trouble, actor and singer Ali Zafar shared a deleted scene from the film with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Zafar shared that he wrote the scene in 2017. “While writing the character of Anya, I wanted the heroin to be empowered, independent and free as to being timid and submissive,” he said. “I feel it is important that (through this medium) we educated our masses about freedom of choice regardless of gender.”

He explained that the scene spoke about how the emotion of “love” was perceived by two polar opposites, and how a common thread connects them. “This was dir @theotherahsan’s first scene of his first film. However one can see how the maestro renders delicate emotions keeping it real and fun,” he said.

Related: Teefa’s in Trouble and so is Ali Zafar

The film narrates the tale of Teefa who goes to Poland to get Anya (Maya Ali) to Pakistan to marry Butt gangster’s son but lands up in trouble with Anya’s gangster father and the Polish police. It was written and directed by Ahsan Rahim. The film also stars Mehmood Aslam, Nayyar Ejaz, Asma Abbas and Salmaan Bokhari. You can watch the film on Netflix.

