Ali Sethi thanks family, friends, fans for the birthday wishes

Singer Ali Sethi just turned a year older. He took to Instagram to thank his family, friends and fan for the birthday wishes.
According to Sethi, he hates birthdays but was overwhelmed by the love and prayers. The Ishq singer shared some of his favourite posts from the day.
His sister, actor Mira Sethi, and aunt, Moni Mohsin, also wished him on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“And Nick, setting down the tray, saw that though he hadn’t chanced in on a secret he had caught the note of an older, more unguarded friendship than he’d heard before, the shared intelligence of brother and sister.” — The Line of Beauty Happy birthday to my ally for life @alisethiofficial ✨💖🍸