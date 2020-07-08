Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Ali Sethi thanks family, friends, fans for the birthday wishes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@alisethiofficial

Singer Ali Sethi just turned a year older. He took to Instagram to thank his family, friends and fan for the birthday wishes.

According to Sethi, he hates birthdays but was overwhelmed by the love and prayers. The Ishq singer shared some of his favourite posts from the day.

THANK YOU FOR THE BDAY WISHES 🙏🏾😭 i personally hate birthdays (don’t ask) but am overwhelmed by your love and prayers 🎶💖🙏🏾 sharing some of my favorite posts from today (the rest of you are in my stories!) @mira.sethi @monimohsinofficial @misskraoyaar @gadhviyaani_21

His sister, actor Mira Sethi, and aunt, Moni Mohsin, also wished him on Instagram.

