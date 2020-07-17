Ali Sethi is working on a new song

Good news for fans of singer and songwriter Ali Sethi. According to a post on his Instagram account, Sethi is working on a new song.

The singer shared a photograph of the lyrics: “Nahin Tau Ruk Jati, T There Jati, Kabhi Na Ati, Yeh Ba Haa AA AR.”

When fans asked Ali when the song will be out, he said: “Eid.”

Sethi, who is currently in New York, has kept his fans and followers entertained with live sessions on Instagram and regular posts about his life.

The singer recently released an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’ as well. He took to Instagram to share some good news. “I know I said we’d release the #DilLagaayein piano mix on Eid, but this happened first,” he wrote in a post.