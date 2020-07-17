Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Sethi is working on a new song

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ali Sethi is working on a new song

Photo: Instagram/@alisethiofficial

Good news for fans of singer and songwriter Ali Sethi. According to a post on his Instagram account, Sethi is working on a new song.

The singer shared a photograph of the lyrics: “Nahin Tau Ruk Jati, T There Jati, Kabhi Na Ati, Yeh Ba Haa AA AR.”

When fans asked Ali when the song will be out, he said: “Eid.”

Sethi, who is currently in New York, has kept his fans and followers entertained with live sessions on Instagram and regular posts about his life.

The singer recently released an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’ as well. He took to Instagram to share some good news. “I know I said we’d release the #DilLagaayein piano mix on Eid, but this happened first,” he wrote in a post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Sethi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.