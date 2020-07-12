Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Jul 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news came on Sunday, a day after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh were admitted to a hospital with mild symptoms, according to Indian news outlets.

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test

Aishwarya, her daughter and mother-in-law Jaya had earlier tested negative.

Amitabh had announced his diagnosis on Twitter and said the hospital is informing authorities and has conducted the tests of his family and staff.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” the 77-year-old actor said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
 
