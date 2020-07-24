Aiman, Minal celebrate mother’s birthday

Celebrity twins Aiman and Minal Khan celebrated their mother Uzma Khan’s birthday with family.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman wished her mother and shared an adorable picture with her daughter Amal.

A similar picture was shared by Minal with a wish to their mother.

Earlier, Minal spoke about her relationship with her sister and how her life has changed after Aiman got married. “Aiman and I have never competed against each other,” Minal said in a recent interview on Rewind with Samina Peerzada.

She said her parents always treated them equally, which is why they never get jealous of each other’s fame. “I am happy that she has done more work than me, and she also appreciates my work.”

Minal said Aiman’s marriage has changed her life a lot. “Aiman is 28 minutes older than me and she has always acted like the older sister, but now I have to fill her space in the house.” The sisters have three younger brothers.

Minal said she is now becoming more attached to her brothers and supporting her parents since she’s the eldest in the house. However, the sisters still share clothes and even go shopping together.

Minal’s latest TV drama Hassad received many positive reviews.