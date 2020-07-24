Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aiman, Minal celebrate mother’s birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Aiman, Minal celebrate mother’s birthday

Photo: Instagarm

Celebrity twins Aiman and Minal Khan celebrated their mother Uzma Khan’s birthday with family.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman wished her mother and shared an adorable picture with her daughter Amal.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday mama @uzmamubeen_02 ♥️ thankyou @therapeutic_secretsbyamna for sending this cake for my mama ♥️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:45pm PDT

A similar picture was shared by Minal with a wish to their mother.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday mamma-nanna 🍒

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Earlier, Minal spoke about her relationship with her sister and how her life has changed after Aiman got married. “Aiman and I have never competed against each other,” Minal said in a recent interview on Rewind with Samina Peerzada.

She said her parents always treated them equally, which is why they never get jealous of each other’s fame. “I am happy that she has done more work than me, and she also appreciates my work.”

Minal said Aiman’s marriage has changed her life a lot. “Aiman is 28 minutes older than me and she has always acted like the older sister, but now I have to fill her space in the house.” The sisters have three younger brothers.

Minal said she is now becoming more attached to her brothers and supporting her parents since she’s the eldest in the house. However, the sisters still share clothes and even go shopping together.

Minal’s latest TV drama Hassad received many positive reviews.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AIman Khan Minal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
ICYMI: Asim Azhar talks about his career, Hania Aamir
ICYMI: Asim Azhar talks about his career, Hania Aamir
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.