Aijazz Aslam, Saheefa Jabbar to star in Log Kia Kahenge

Actors Aijazz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi and Saheefa Jabbar will be starring together in ARY Digital’s Log Kia Kahenge. You can watch a trailer for the upcoming show here.

Aslam was last seen in the 2019 hit TV show Cheekh. This time, the actor take on the role of Haseeb, a complex character who is willing to any lengths to fulfill his family’s wishes and needs. When a crisis hits, he is in a fix as to how he will manage things.

Talking about the new drama, the actor said: “This is a project that I have been really excited about: the story, production, direction and the cast really made this one of the most enlightening experiences for me.”

He said that he had a great time sharing the screen with Faysal again. “I have really enjoyed playing Haseeb. I hope the audience will like watching him on the screens as well,” he added.

The drama serial’s cast also includes Kinza Razzak, Sakina Samo, Afshan Qureshi and Humera Zaheer.