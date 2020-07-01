Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Aijazz Aslam, Saheefa Jabbar to star in Log Kia Kahenge

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: Walnut Communications

Actors Aijazz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi and Saheefa Jabbar will be starring together in ARY Digital’s Log Kia Kahenge. You can watch a trailer for the upcoming show here.

Aslam was last seen in the 2019 hit TV show Cheekh. This time, the actor take on the role of Haseeb, a complex character who is willing to any lengths to fulfill his family’s wishes and needs. When a crisis hits, he is in a fix as to how he will manage things.

View this post on Instagram

I’m sorry if it makes you cry … its intense and many people can relate to it … may Allah bless everyone #drama #intense #cry #reality #moments #emotions #emotionsmatter #emotion #emotional #acting #actinglife #lesson #mustwatch #pakistani #ary #comingsoon #aijazaslam #faysalqureshi

A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on Jul 16, 2020 at 4:06am PDT

Talking about the new drama, the actor said: “This is a project that I have been really excited about: the story, production, direction and the cast really made this one of the most enlightening experiences for me.”

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon

A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on Jul 16, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

He said that he had a great time sharing the screen with Faysal again. “I have really enjoyed playing Haseeb. I hope the audience will like watching him on the screens as well,” he added.

The drama serial’s cast also includes Kinza Razzak, Sakina Samo, Afshan Qureshi and Humera Zaheer.

