Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother just released a song

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother just released a song

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir’s new song Kesi Yeh Dooriyan is out. Taking to social media she thanked her family for the support.

“I have always tried to remain simple with the words so they would be remembered for a long time,” said Samra. “A big thanks to my husband, sister and my bachas.”

Written by Samra, Kesi Yeh Dooriyan is sung by Nauman Shafi and the music is by Adnan Dawood Khan.

Earlier she took to Instagram to announce that she is going to release her first single. She also revealed that she had formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

“Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan,” said Samra.

Related: Ahad Raza Mir’s mother will be releasing a song soon

“I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days.”

Samra, who often takes to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, earlier said that she is blessed to be in quarantine with actor Sajal Ali.

She said her daughter-in-law is also her best friend. Sajal tied the knot with Ahad this March and is spending quality time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahad Raza Mir Samra Raza Mir
 
