Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ahad Raza Mir shares an offbeat photograph

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahad Raza Mir shares an offbeat photograph

Photo: Instagram/Ahad Raza Mir

Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera star, Ahad Raza Mir, just shared an “offbeat” photograph on Instagram.

In the shot, Mir is holding an acoustic guitar. His caption says: “offbeat”. Ahad’s fans loved the picture and said that he was the best. A fan said that she missed seeing him on TV.

View this post on Instagram

offbeat.

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

Earlier, he asked fans for book recommendations. The actor took to Instagram and said that he needs a book recommendation “that I will put in my list of books to read that I’ll never end up reading”.

On the family front, looks like Ahad’s mom is set to release her first single. She revealed that she had formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Samra said: “Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir Ehd-e-Wafa Yeh Dil Mera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics 'corona'?
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his 'muse' Vaneeza Ahmed
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his ‘muse’ Vaneeza Ahmed
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.