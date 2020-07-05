Ahad Raza Mir shares an offbeat photograph

Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera star, Ahad Raza Mir, just shared an “offbeat” photograph on Instagram.

In the shot, Mir is holding an acoustic guitar. His caption says: “offbeat”. Ahad’s fans loved the picture and said that he was the best. A fan said that she missed seeing him on TV.

Earlier, he asked fans for book recommendations. The actor took to Instagram and said that he needs a book recommendation “that I will put in my list of books to read that I’ll never end up reading”.

On the family front, looks like Ahad’s mom is set to release her first single. She revealed that she had formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Samra said: “Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan.”