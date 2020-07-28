Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback picture with Angelina Jolie

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a throwback photo from the sets of A Mighty Heart with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

“Blast from the past! While filming one of the scenes from A Mighty Heart with gorgeous Angelina Jolie,” reads the caption on Adnan’s Instagram.

Commenting on the actor’s post, Superstar‘s Mahira Khan wrote, “Oh man! Your stories are really shining and precious like gold.

The Mighty Heart was released in the year 2007 and Siddiqui’s work in the film was no less than an honor. He played the role of Dost Aliani in the movie. Siddiqui also worked alongside with the late Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan, in A Mighty Heart.

The film was directed by Michael Winterbottom and was based on the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The script was based on Pearl’s wife’s memoirs.