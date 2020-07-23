Adnan Siddiqui collaborating with Rahat Fateh Ali for dua video

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is going to collaborate with Sufi maestro and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for a special dua video.
The actor took to social media to announce the upcoming big collaboration.
“Last couple of months have been very upsetting for me and I know a lot of you out there. I’ve woken up to the news of losing some very close friends and it hasn’t been easy,” said Siddiqui.
He said he completely understands the pain that many have gone through because he has been through the same himself.
“I somewhere felt that Allah is not happy with us which led me to pen a few lines for COVID-19 times and the lives lost…. I write for myself usually but this time thought of sharing it with you guys,” said Siddiqui.
He remarked that he shared his writings with Khan, who loved it. “It’s a joint collaboration between us. Dua video will be seen soon on TV channels and digital media etc,” revealed the actor.
He also ended his post with a prayer for all the lives lost this year.
Earlier, he took to social media and shared that Bollywood singer-composer Wajid Khan’s death was a big loss for him. He said that the singer was like a brother to him.
He also shared some memories he had with the late musician. He said that they used to talk almost every weekend.