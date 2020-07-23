Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui collaborating with Rahat Fateh Ali for dua video

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui collaborating with Rahat Fateh Ali for dua video

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is going to collaborate with Sufi maestro and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for a special dua video.

The actor took to social media to announce the upcoming big collaboration.

“Last couple of months have been very upsetting for me and I know a lot of you out there. I’ve woken up to the news of losing some very close friends and it hasn’t been easy,” said Siddiqui.

Related: Adnan Siddiqui did not face discrimination in India

View this post on Instagram

Joint Venture between, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sahib and I. COMING SOON! Last couple of months have been very upsetting for me and I know a lot of you out there. I’ve woken up to the news of losing some very close friends and it hasn’t been easy. And I can completely understand the pain you all have gone through cause I’ve been through the same myself. I somewhere felt that Allah is not happy with us which led me to pen a few lines for Covid -19 times and the lives lost…. I write for myself usually but this time thought of sharing it out with you guys. Rahat Sahib heard it and loved it. It’s a joint collaboration between us. Dua video will be seen soon on TV channels and digital media etc My prayers to all the lives lost. 🙏🏽 Love. ♥️

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Jul 22, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

He said he completely understands the pain that many have gone through because he has been through the same himself.

Related: Are you taking part in Adnan Siddiqui’s poetry contest?

“I somewhere felt that Allah is not happy with us which led me to pen a few lines for COVID-19 times and the lives lost…. I write for myself usually but this time thought of sharing it with you guys,” said Siddiqui.

He remarked that he shared his writings with Khan, who loved it. “It’s a joint collaboration between us. Dua video will be seen soon on TV channels and digital media etc,” revealed the actor.

He also ended his post with a prayer for all the lives lost this year.

Earlier, he took to social media and shared that Bollywood singer-composer Wajid Khan’s death was a big loss for him. He said that the singer was like a brother to him.

He also shared some memories he had with the late musician. He said that they used to talk almost every weekend.

Adnan Siddiqui rahat fateh ali khan
 
RELATED STORIES

