Adeel Hussain takes fans back to the set of Mata-e-Jaan

Spoiler alert: if you haven’t seen the Adeel Hussain and Sarwat Gillani drama Mata-e-Jaan do no read any further.

The drama seral, directed by Mehreen Jabbar eight years ago, narrates the story of Haniya (Sarwat) and Ibad (Adeel) who fall in love while studying abroad but Ibad’s father (Javed Sheikh) disapproves of his son’s choice.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain shared what the show meant to him.

“Though written as a hero on the page, Ibad’s deeper motivations showed no signs of him rebelling against the wishes of his loved ones, even when they caused him pain. He did not play to the crowd,” he wrote in the caption. “He played to his Mum, Dad and his precious Haniya. Glad that my director was therefore open to me playing him off conventionally heroic.”

“Shot in 2012 . It was the on the spot decisions of my director and DOP that we worked through that brought this moment (with its compromises) to TV drama life. And I’m glad it played out just the way it did,” said the actor.

Jabbar also shared some BTS shots from the show.