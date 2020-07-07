Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Actor Sonya Hussyn trolls Humayun Saeed

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Sonya Hussyn trolls Humayun Saeed

Photo: Instagram

Actor Sonya Hussyn just trolled Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed. The Azaadi and Aangan star took to Instagram to share a photo of actor Imran Ashraf’s son Roham.

In her post, Sonya referenced Saeed’s earlier post on Imran’s wedding anniversary and said that the baby boy look much happier with her than with Humayaun.

View this post on Instagram

@saeedhumayun munna Meri goud mai zyada khush tha wese 😄💁🏻‍♀️ Kiun @imranashrafawan ??!

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn) on Jul 21, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

The actor tagged Imran in the post as well.

On Sunday, Saeed shared the first photo of Ashraf’s son, Roham. According to the actor, Imran and his wife Kiran had promised that he could do so. The actor also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Related: Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

Saeed said: “Imran had promised me that Roham’s first picture will be posted by me so here’s introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen.”

humayun saeed Imran Ashraf Sonya Hussyn
 
