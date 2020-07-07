Actor Sonya Hussyn trolls Humayun Saeed

Actor Sonya Hussyn just trolled Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed. The Azaadi and Aangan star took to Instagram to share a photo of actor Imran Ashraf’s son Roham.

In her post, Sonya referenced Saeed’s earlier post on Imran’s wedding anniversary and said that the baby boy look much happier with her than with Humayaun.

The actor tagged Imran in the post as well.

On Sunday, Saeed shared the first photo of Ashraf’s son, Roham. According to the actor, Imran and his wife Kiran had promised that he could do so. The actor also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Saeed said: “Imran had promised me that Roham’s first picture will be posted by me so here’s introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen.”