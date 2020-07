Television actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir are now engaged.

Fans were given the good news by Sarah Khan on her Instagram.

She shared two pictures – one of Shabbir down on one knee to propose to her and another of her smiling and posing with her engagement ring.

Khan captioned it, “I said YES.”

Shabbir, too, shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram in a series of pictures on his story.