Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Sana Javed salutes healthcare workers

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Sana Javed salutes healthcare workers

Photo: Sana Javed/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Sana Javed lauded healthcare professionals for their hard work, efforts and sacrifice during the pandemic. The actor said that she didn’t know how they did it because she felt very uncomfortable wearing a PPE during a two hour flight.

Javed took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a PPE at the airport.

“Had to wear this for 2 hours on a flight. Can’t imagine how our doctors and all the medical front line workers wear this all day in this heat.. I salute you for your hard work, efforts and sacrifice,” said Javed.

She also urged her fans to practice social distancing and follow SOPs as Covid-19 is not over yet.

“Let’s keep practicing social distancing and follow SOP’s. Its not over yet. Let’s be cautious and careful for our loved ones and help our health care system so it doesn’t collapse.”

Sending love and prayers to everyone effected and everyone fighting this pandemic. May Allah help us all AMEEN.”

She also thanked the designer Asim Jofa for giving her the PPE kit he was initially making for Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Karachi.

