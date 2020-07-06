Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony

Model and actor Syed Saim Ali is the latest to join the quarantine wedding club amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He took to Instagram to share a picture holding his bride’s hand and announced the happy news of his nikkah.

Ali is a Lahore-based actor. He has been in showbiz for the last nine years. Saim started his career as a fashion designer. His mother Farah Gillani was also a designer.

His acting career kickstarted with the drama serial ‘Heer’ for Geo TV in 2015. He also hosted a morning show for a private channel with actor Noor the same year. Ali gives credit to Shaista Lodhi for introducing him to TV.