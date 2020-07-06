Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Model and actor Syed Saim Ali is the latest to join the quarantine wedding club amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He took to Instagram to share a picture holding his bride’s hand and announced the happy news of his nikkah.

“Challo ao ek naye zindagi shoro kare” Allhumdulilah Ma sha allah got Nikkaofied #gotmarried ❤️ #feelingblessed

Ali is a Lahore-based actor. He has been in showbiz for the last nine years. Saim started his career as a fashion designer. His mother Farah Gillani was also a designer.

His acting career kickstarted with the drama serial ‘Heer’ for Geo TV in 2015. He also hosted a morning show for a private channel with actor Noor the same year. Ali gives credit to Shaista Lodhi for introducing him to TV.

