Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations

Pyar ke Sadqay and Dukhtar star Omair Rana has addressed sexual harassment allegations made against him last month by students of the Lahore Grammar School.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said that sexual harassment was a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

“At the same time the dignity and respect of individuals must not be falsely tainted. The law provides remedies for all and I intend to take all steps necessary for the vindication of my constitutional and human rights and to protect myself,” he tweeted.

“For those who publish and fail to remove libelous material against me with an unconditional apology to me I will be approaching FIA under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.”

Commenting on his Instagram post, actors Hina Bayat and Simi Raheal came out to support Rana.

Hina wrote: “In Allah we trust, and in Allah we put our faith to do right by us! May His divine hand bring out the truth, expose the falsehood and clear your name that you have worked so hard to build.”

Simi told Omair that he was one of the finest humans she knew. “Your respect for humans is impossible to overlook. You are kind empathetic respectful and enlightened… I have known you a long time…. you are my friend my children’s friend! We respect you and pray that Allah will guide you to expose the injustice and lies,” she said.

Back in June, the District Education Authority of Lahore formed a three-member committee to investigate the teachers at the Lahore Grammar School 1A1 accused of harassing students.

The decision was taken after multiple students of the school came out with their stories of harassment on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Rana, who often appears in drama serials that focus on social issues, was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a former LGS student in a series of Instagram stories which were later shared by a Twitter user on the micro-blogging website.

According to the students, the suspects used to send them inappropriate pictures and tried to touch their private body parts.

The administration of the school has sacked all four employees. “They include a chemistry teacher, an admin officer, a guard and an accountant,” the school’s management said.