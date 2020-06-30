Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
Photo: File

Actor Manzar Sehbai loves his wife and fellow actor, Samina Ahmed. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Ahmed was his soul mate.

Sehbai shared an adorable photo with his wife. The couple’s fans showered them with love and best wishes.

The couple tied the knot back in April in an intimate ceremony in Lahore. Later, they took to social media to make it official.

Ahmed took to Twitter to share a photograph from their wedding day with a thank you note.

“For all of our fans and well-wishers with love,” she wrote. “We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well-wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our Nikkah was carried out on the 04.04.2020,” read the note which was signed by the couple.

Tell us what you think:

