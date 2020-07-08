Actor Hamza Firdous just became a dad

O Rangreza star and son of veteran actor Firdous Jamal, Hamza Firdous just became a father.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with his fans. “Almighty blessed us with a baby girl. Ariyana Marjan Firdous,” said Firdous.

Hamza was able to prove his mettle with his debut project, a period drama called ‘Ghughi’ in which he played the role of a young Hindu man.

In 2019, he announced that he will no longer be working in Pakistan.

In a status posted on his Facebook profile and shared on his public page, Hamza said Malal E Yaar, Bin Badal Barsat and Janbaaz will be his last performances in Pakistan.

Earlier, his father Jamal was heavily criticised for comments which seem to target actors, including Mahira Khan and Imran Ashraf.