Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Actor Atiqa Odho just took her fans back to the 1993 set of her hit drama serial Nijjat. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Great times and happy memories making this iconic serial which still has a lot to say on social issues.”

Related: Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor

The drama serial was directed by Saira Kazmi and starred Odho, Naumaan Ijaz, Marina Khan, Huma Nawab and Sajjid Hasan. It was written by Asghar Nadeem Syed and aired on PTV in 1993.

Related: Mehreen Jabbar shares throwback from Harjaee

You can watch the 13-episode TV show here. The show focused on the different roles women in Pakistan. It emphasized on family planning, child labour and health reforms.

Atiqa Odho Naumaan Ijaz Nijjat Saira Kazmi
 
