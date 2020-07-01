Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s mom does not have COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Aamir Khan’s mom does not have COVID-19

Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to social media to share that his ammi does not have the novel coronavirus.

The Lagaan star had to get his family tested after members of his staff tested positive a day earlier.

According to The Hindustan Times, the actor shared that his staff had been shifted to a medical facility.

He shared a note on Twitter to explain the situation. “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

“Aamir has been living with his wife, Kiran Rao, and their son at his Mumbai residence. His daughter Ira Khan had joined him during lockdown and had shared several pictures from their time at home,” the news website said. “The family had attended the virtual premiere of the digital film Mrs Serial Killer together at home, which marked the debut of Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie.”

