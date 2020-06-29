Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Zhalay Sarhadi wants to know what people like about Karachi

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wants to know what people like about Karachi

Photo: File

While Coronavirus is making everyone miss their daily routines, Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi is missing Karachi’s peaceful beaches.

Keeping a safe distance has been imperative for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, making everyone nostalgic about life’s little moments that they enjoyed before.

Taking to her Twitter account, Sarhadi asked her fans what they love about the city Karachi.

Earlier, she took to social media and shared that she isn’t ready to send her daughter to school because of the pandemic.

“I don’t think I am ready to send my child to school on the 15th of July! Are we really that secure and prepared to risk it?!” asked Sarhadi.

Sarhadi is married to Amir Anees and they have a daughter Anaya. She is the niece of television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of Zia Sarhadi.

Her notable performances include her roles in dramas such as  Uraan (2010), Madiha Maliha (2012), Aks (2012), Digest Writer (2014) and Rang Laaga (2015).

Zhalay Sarhadi
 





 

 
 
 
