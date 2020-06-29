Zhalay Sarhadi wants to know what people like about Karachi

While Coronavirus is making everyone miss their daily routines, Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi is missing Karachi’s peaceful beaches.

Keeping a safe distance has been imperative for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, making everyone nostalgic about life’s little moments that they enjoyed before.

Taking to her Twitter account, Sarhadi asked her fans what they love about the city Karachi.

The best thing Karachi has is the peaceful beach! What do you like about the city so comment below! pic.twitter.com/OQlR7bIHt0 — zhalay sarhadi (@Xxhalay) June 29, 2020

Earlier, she took to social media and shared that she isn’t ready to send her daughter to school because of the pandemic.

“I don’t think I am ready to send my child to school on the 15th of July! Are we really that secure and prepared to risk it?!” asked Sarhadi.

Sarhadi is married to Amir Anees and they have a daughter Anaya. She is the niece of television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of Zia Sarhadi.

Her notable performances include her roles in dramas such as Uraan (2010), Madiha Maliha (2012), Aks (2012), Digest Writer (2014) and Rang Laaga (2015).