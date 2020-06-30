Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy

Actor Zahid Ahmed is happy and he wants everyone to know it. According to the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star, when our brains feel happy, endorphins are produced and neuronal signals are transmitted to your facial muscles to trigger a smile.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a cute photo of himself lounging at home with the hashtag sofa is a man’s best friend.

“When our smiling muscles contract, they fire a signal back to the brain, stimulating our reward system, and further increasing our level of happy hormones, or endorphins,” he wrote in the post.

Zahid is currently in a HUM TV drama starring opposite Mansha Pasha and Sonya Hussyn. According to HUM TV, the story is about a middle-class couple, Zahid and Sonya, and how they navigate through life, love and desire for more money.