The Jhooti serial couple welcomed the mango season with matching yellow outfits.

Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared that the kurta that he is wearing has been gifted by wife Iqra Aziz.

Earlier, Aziz shared that she is trying her hands on stitching during this quarantine. She stitched the outfit herself after live sessions with the design heads at Alkaram Studio.

The actor said that she enjoyed learning different stitching techniques and how to style different looks.