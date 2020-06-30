Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Yashma Gill to star opposite Faysal Quraishi in ‘Gustakh’

Posted: Jun 30, 2020
Photo: File

Pyar Ke Sadqay actor Yashma Gill is all set to appear on our TV screens in an entirely new avatar in ‘Gustakh’ opposite actor Faysal Quraishi.

Starring as ‘Ania’, Gill will be essaying an innocent and sweet girl who is overshadowed by others and will be seen floundering for her love and loved ones in the play.

Apart from Faysal Quraishi, Gill will be sharing the screen with Faryal Mehmood, and Ali Ansari among others.

“I am so happy I got to work alongside this amazing cast, it was a wonderful experience! Playing this role has been really enlightening for me and I can’t wait for everyone to finally watch Ania’s story,” said Gill.

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhary of Suno Chanda fame, the drama is directed by Najaf Bilgrami. The play is slated to go on-air from Thursday 9th July 2020 on Express TV.

Having proven her versatility and acting mettle with her commanding negative roles in ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’ and ‘Alif’, this rising young talent has been impressive with her distinctive choices of role ever since her debut in the industry.

The budding actress has also launched her own YouTube channel and has been stealing the limelight with her witty vlogs.

